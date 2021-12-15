Menu
Donna J. CATANZARO
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
CATANZARO - Donna J. (nee Hart-Sampsell)
Passed away on December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James Tagliarino; dear mother of Jill (Dennis) Clark and Garth (Jennifer) Merlino; loving grandmother of Lauren (Joseph Rivera) Clark and Erin (Ian) Calder; great-grandmother of Campbell, Marnie and Lennox; daughter of the late Chester Hart and Jean Suchan; sister of Larry (Ellen) Sampsell and Francene (Joe) Martino; loving companion of Louis Egloff; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Friday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels/Feedmore WNY, 91 Holt Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. Donna was the co-owner with her late husband James Tagliarino of the Back Stretch Restaurant at the Buffalo Raceway. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
18
Service
9:30a.m.
450 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers go out to you and your family!
Don Halicki
December 17, 2021
