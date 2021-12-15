CATANZARO - Donna J. (nee Hart-Sampsell)
Passed away on December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James Tagliarino; dear mother of Jill (Dennis) Clark and Garth (Jennifer) Merlino; loving grandmother of Lauren (Joseph Rivera) Clark and Erin (Ian) Calder; great-grandmother of Campbell, Marnie and Lennox; daughter of the late Chester Hart and Jean Suchan; sister of Larry (Ellen) Sampsell and Francene (Joe) Martino; loving companion of Louis Egloff; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Friday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels/Feedmore WNY, 91 Holt Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. Donna was the co-owner with her late husband James Tagliarino of the Back Stretch Restaurant at the Buffalo Raceway. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.