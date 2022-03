CATANZARO - Donna J. (nee Hart-Sampsell)Passed away on December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James Tagliarino; dear mother of Jill (Dennis) Clark and Garth (Jennifer) Merlino; loving grandmother of Lauren (Joseph Rivera) Clark and Erin (Ian) Calder; great-grandmother of Campbell, Marnie and Lennox; daughter of the late Chester Hart and Jean Suchan; sister of Larry (Ellen) Sampsell and Francene (Joe) Martino; loving companion of Louis Egloff; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Friday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels/Feedmore WNY, 91 Holt Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. Donna was the co-owner with her late husband James Tagliarino of the Back Stretch Restaurant at the Buffalo Raceway. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com