NADEL - Doris M.(nee Kitzberger)Of Amherst, NY, March 21, 2022. Beloved wife of Fred Nadel; loving daughter of the late Frank Kitzberger and Martha (nee Halama) Kitzberger; survived by many loving family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on April 15, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park and Mausoleum at 2 PM. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com