Dorothy SMITH
SMITH - Sister
Dorothy M., OSF
September 7, 2020, age 86. Beloved daughter of the late Albert D. and Rose (nee Wachenhiem) Smith; dear sister of Albert E., Harold K., Norma Gerland, Carol Kaufman, Richard, and the late Robert, and June Mistretta; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Funeral and Mass of Christian Burial in the St. Mary of the Angels Convent, 201 Reist Street, Williamsville, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Sister Dorothy's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2020.