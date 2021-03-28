SCHMIDT - Douglas Paul
Passed on March 24, 2021. Husband of the late April L. (Messer) Schmidt; son of the late Lawrence E. and Margaret (Pickel) Schmidt; son-in-law of the late George F. and Lois L. Messer; brother of Wayne (Sandra), Lawrence, John (Charlene), Ron (late Patricia) and the late Dennis Schmidt; brother-in-law of Suzan (Robert) McLaughlin, Pamela Davison, Mary Kay (Joseph) Rice, Joanne Messer, Carol (Douglas) Knapp, Diane (Christopher) Hooton and Betty (Ronald) Daigler; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present Wednesday, April 7, 2021, for Memorial Visitation from 5-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated April 8, Thursday at 10 AM from St. Joseph University Church (Main St.). Douglas was retired from Buffalo State College as a custodian after more than 20 years of service, and was a proud member of the CSEA. He and his late wife, April, were former residents at Boulevard Towers, where they enjoyed life and made many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's name may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, or American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Reopening restrictions may limit the number of individuals in the funeral home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks required. Condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2021.