BRYDGES - Earl W., Jr.
Age 83, formerly of Wilson and Lewiston died Friday, March 19, 2021 at home in Amherst. Earl was born August 25, 1937 in Niagara Falls, NY. He is the son of the late Earl W. and the late Eleanor (Mahoney) Brydges Sr. Surviving are his wife Martha (Shalala) Brydges; his children, Earl W. "Trey" (Wende) Brydges, III, Kirsten (Michael) Lawley, Jason (Lisa) Brydges and Courtney (Geoffrey) Peters; his siblings, late Jerauld (Janet) Brydges, Mary Lynn (Bill) Barden, Dennis (Evelyn) Brydges, Thomas (Melissa) Brydges, late "Bud" (Barbara) Brydges, Margaret (Patrick) Martin; 11 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. Public visitation will be held on Friday, March 26 from 2-6 PM at the Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc., at N. Fourth and Ridge Sts., in Lewiston, NY. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 11:30 AM at St. Peter Roman Catholic Parish, 620 Center St., in Lewiston, NY 14092. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston, NY 14092 or Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14227. Please visit online at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.