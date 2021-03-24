Menu
Earl W. BRYDGES Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hardison Funeral Home
401 Ridge St.
Lewiston , NY
BRYDGES - Earl W., Jr.
Age 83, formerly of Wilson and Lewiston died Friday, March 19, 2021 at home in Amherst. Earl was born August 25, 1937 in Niagara Falls, NY. He is the son of the late Earl W. and the late Eleanor (Mahoney) Brydges Sr. Surviving are his wife Martha (Shalala) Brydges; his children, Earl W. "Trey" (Wende) Brydges, III, Kirsten (Michael) Lawley, Jason (Lisa) Brydges and Courtney (Geoffrey) Peters; his siblings, late Jerauld (Janet) Brydges, Mary Lynn (Bill) Barden, Dennis (Evelyn) Brydges, Thomas (Melissa) Brydges, late "Bud" (Barbara) Brydges, Margaret (Patrick) Martin; 11 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. Public visitation will be held on Friday, March 26 from 2-6 PM at the Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc., at N. Fourth and Ridge Sts., in Lewiston, NY. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 11:30 AM at St. Peter Roman Catholic Parish, 620 Center St., in Lewiston, NY 14092. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston, NY 14092 or Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14227. Please visit online at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hardison Funeral Home - Lewiston
N. Fourth & Ridge Streets, Lewiston, NY
Mar
27
Memorial Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Peters RC Church, Lewiston, NY
600 Center St., Lewiston, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hardison Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kristen (Mike) & family, you're in my thoughts & prayers during this time regarding the passing of your dad, father in law & grandpa. He may no longer be here physically but here in spirit watching over you all no longer in pain. God bless you.
Carleen Yarington
March 25, 2021
