GREGORETTI - Edino "Dino" January 5, 2022. Beloved husband of 64 years to Claudia (nee Colussi) Gregoretti; dear father of Daniel Gregoretti (Tammy Bunce), Walter Gregoretti (Holly Morford), Leonard Gregoretti (Ariel Decaro), Jennifer Jada Gregoretti (Mario Albert); father-in-law of Karen Gregoretti; loving grandfather of Rina, James, Haley, Courtney, Harper, Olivia, Daniel and Carmela; brother of the late Claudio (survived by Lucy) Gregoretti and uncle of their son, James; also survived by dear cousin Libero (Patricia) Gregoretti and their family. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. today 1-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9 AM in St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. Dino was owner operator of C & D Collision working with his son, Wally and his late brother, Claudio for over 50 years.
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2022.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Dino. I just heard the sad news. I wish I had known so I could say my final goodbye. I´m glad I had the opportunity to see Dino and Claudia a few months ago. Claudia and family, you are in my prayers. Kurt and Sandi Nalbach
Kurt Nalbach
Friend
January 22, 2022
Gregoretti family...
I send my sincerest condolences to all of you on the loss of your dearest husband, father, and Grandfather. I have such special memories of your entire family growing up on St. Margaret's Court. May Mr. Gregoretti rest in peace.
Mary (Comer) Machowski
Friend
January 10, 2022
Rest in peace
Laurie G
Friend
January 10, 2022
My mom and I so wish we could be with the family right now, but know we are present in spirit. As we say goodbye for now, I say salute to the special neighbor who told me to call him "Pop," which was a big deal to a kid who didnt have one around. Love, Kris
Kristin Stevens
January 10, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to Claudia and the Gregoretti family. We have many memories of Dino. Ron had known him for many years but in 1990 we went to look at a house at 249 East Hazeltine and when we came out with the realtor, who did we see but Dino coming across the street to see us. We had no idea he lived there, but we knew it was the house for us. For over 14 years Dino and Claudia were a part of life at that house and our daughters called them Grandpa Dino and Grandma Claudia and still call them that to this day. Rest In Peace Dino and thank you for the many memories that you have been a part of in our lives.
Ron and Mary Ann
Ron & Mary Ann Fortman
Friend
January 9, 2022
Danny and family,
Our sincerest and deepest sympathy to all of you during this difficult time. We will keep you all in our prayers.
Love,
Chris, JoAnna, Justin and Jared Jamison
Chris and JoAnna Jamison
January 9, 2022
RIP Zio Dino. It´s been awhile, but I remember you fondly & wish peace to Zia Claudia & the G Boys... Roberto
Rob Bencini
January 9, 2022
Danny and Family, Our sincere condolences on the passing of your father. Our prayers are with you all. I am sure he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
Tom Culbreth and Diana Bayger
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your Loss Dino is a great memory of a extremely talented man and friend
Thomas Werner (Tomar)
January 8, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Gregoretti family. I have many great memories of Mr. Gregoretti from the time the family lived on Saint Margaret´s Court, just a block or so from my parent´s house.
With great fondness I remember the time spent weekends camping in Wellsville, New York on fishing trips along the Genesee river. I was always amazed it how many trout Mr. Gregoretti was able to catch, at least five fish to every one of ours. I thought somehow he must put some magic on his salted minnows.
It was always great to hear his stories around the campfire at night after many hours fishing on the river while we cooked up that day´s catch.
I also recall the one time he saved me by doing a repair on my orange Ford Pinto, before my father found out I had a minor accident.
It was always a pleasure to catch up with him during the parties Danny held at his house each year. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by everyone who had the privileged to know him. Hopefully in time the many great memories will replace the sorrow felt at his loss.
Michael Albert
Friend
January 8, 2022
There generation will never be forgotten, what a great guy and family u will b missed GOD BLESS
John A Bastiani
Friend
January 8, 2022
Such a great man. He will be missed by many. Prayers for comfort, peace and strength for all families and friends.