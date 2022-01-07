My sincere condolences to the Gregoretti family. I have many great memories of Mr. Gregoretti from the time the family lived on Saint Margaret´s Court, just a block or so from my parent´s house. With great fondness I remember the time spent weekends camping in Wellsville, New York on fishing trips along the Genesee river. I was always amazed it how many trout Mr. Gregoretti was able to catch, at least five fish to every one of ours. I thought somehow he must put some magic on his salted minnows. It was always great to hear his stories around the campfire at night after many hours fishing on the river while we cooked up that day´s catch. I also recall the one time he saved me by doing a repair on my orange Ford Pinto, before my father found out I had a minor accident. It was always a pleasure to catch up with him during the parties Danny held at his house each year. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by everyone who had the privileged to know him. Hopefully in time the many great memories will replace the sorrow felt at his loss.

Michael Albert Friend January 8, 2022