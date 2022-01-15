MASSUCCI - Edna M. (nee DuFrane)
Passed away on January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Harry H. Kompinski and the late Eugene V. Massucci; dear mother of Renee (Mike) Steiner and Sheri Kompinski; stepmother of Timothy (Lisa) Massucci; loving grandmother of Sydney, Ian, Daniel, David and Jonathan; sister of Beverly (Charles) French, Diana (late Joseph) Smith, Henry (Roberta) DuFrane and the late Margaret Beyer, late Edward (late Tina) DuFrane and the late Dennis DuFrane. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Mrs. Massucci was a volunteer at the American Lung Association and Hospice and Palliative Care. Condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.