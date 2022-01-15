Menu
Edna M. MASSUCCI
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
MASSUCCI - Edna M. (nee DuFrane)
Passed away on January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Harry H. Kompinski and the late Eugene V. Massucci; dear mother of Renee (Mike) Steiner and Sheri Kompinski; stepmother of Timothy (Lisa) Massucci; loving grandmother of Sydney, Ian, Daniel, David and Jonathan; sister of Beverly (Charles) French, Diana (late Joseph) Smith, Henry (Roberta) DuFrane and the late Margaret Beyer, late Edward (late Tina) DuFrane and the late Dennis DuFrane. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Mrs. Massucci was a volunteer at the American Lung Association and Hospice and Palliative Care. Condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss, Aunt Edna had a beautiful spirit that will be missed.
Tom & Denise Beyer
Family
January 16, 2022
So sorry to hear of Edna´s passing. We always enjoyed her company in our dental office. She was a sweet and lovely lady who had a good sense of humor. May she now Rest In Peace.
Cynthia & James May
Friend
January 15, 2022
A woman of incredible grace and character.
Jeff Perla
January 15, 2022
We´re so sorry to see you go from this earth. You are the sweetest person. We will miss you so much.
Cousin Janet
Family
January 15, 2022
