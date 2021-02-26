Menu
Edward KARGUL
KARGUL - Edward
Of West Seneca, NY, passed peacefully on February 22, 2021, at the age of 100. He was the devoted husband of the late Dorothy Kargul; cherished father of Bonita Slimko (Dennis Fridmann); beloved grandfather of Jennifer (Richard) Fosdick and Gregory (Sasha) Slimko; and loving great-grandfather of Julia and Ian Fosdick and Addison and Hanna Slimko. In addition to being devoted to his family, Edward devoted himself to a life of service to his country, community, and his faith. He was an honored veteran of World War II and a lifelong member of the VFW and American Legion. He retired from Scott Aviation in Lancaster, NY, where he worked as a machinist for several years. He will always be remembered for his wonderful helping hands and beautiful heart. Private services will be held for the immediate family. A memorial, celebrating his life, will be scheduled at a later date. The Mass of Christian Burial, on Saturday, February 27th, at 9:30 AM, will be live streamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/35322054 Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. at 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
live streamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/35322054
NY
