STILLER - Eileen P.

(nee Bradenburg )

December 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Stiller; dear mother of Joanna, Keith (Kristin) Stiller, Patricia (Ronald) Ferry, Celine (Gary) Olgin and Brian (Kathy) Stiller; grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister of the late May Stypa; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, Eden, NY at 11 AM. (Please assemble at the church). Arrangements by the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Hamburg, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.