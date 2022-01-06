Menu
Eileen P. STILLER
STILLER - Eileen P.
(nee Bradenburg )
December 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Stiller; dear mother of Joanna, Keith (Kristin) Stiller, Patricia (Ronald) Ferry, Celine (Gary) Olgin and Brian (Kathy) Stiller; grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister of the late May Stypa; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, Eden, NY at 11 AM. (Please assemble at the church). Arrangements by the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Hamburg, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Eden, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mama Stiller you where like a second mom. Such a beautiful person. . May you rest in peace. Love you
Lynne nagel
January 7, 2022
