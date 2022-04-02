Menu
Ellen A. DILAURA
DiLAURA - Ellen A.
83, of Grand Island, NY, passed away on March 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Helen (McCue) Mason. On June 9, 1962, she married Anthony J. DiLaura, D.D.S., at St. Mary's Church in East Islip, NY. In addition to her husband of 59 years, Ellen is survived by her children, John (Kathleen) DiLaura, D.D.S., Mary (Daniel) Bierbrauer, Patricia (Michael) George, and Christine (Henry) McWilliams; her grandchildren, Jenette DiLaura, Renee DiLaura, Kathryn (Michael) Rustowicz, Laura Bierbrauer, James George, Claire George, John George, Emma McWilliams, Patrick McWilliams, and Ryan McWilliams; her brother, John (Helen) Mason, her sister-in-law, Loretta (James) Mansour, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to greet relatives and friends from 11:15 to 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 23 at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY 14072, where Ellen's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM. Private interment in St. Stephen Cemetery, Grand Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Hospice Buffalo or to the Alzheimer's Association of Western NY. Arrangements by M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 2, 2022.
