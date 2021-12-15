Menu
Frank V. O'CONNOR
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
O'Connor - Frank V.
Of Buffalo, NY, peacefully went to the Lord on December 14, 2021. Beloved husband for 54 years to Christine Ann (nee Gustafson) O'Connor; proud father of Tracy Noel and Adam Francis (Nancy) O'Connor; loving grandfather of Evan Francis, Maeve Elisabeth, and Nolan Richard Robillard, Lucy Isabella, and Adam Francis O'Connor, Jr.; son of the late Frank L. and Bridget Della (nee Canny) O'Connor; dearest brother of the late Mary (Fintan) Harrington, Sarah (David) Harris, and John (Delphine) O'Connor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. O'Connor taught English, Social Studies, and Special Education for 26 years in the Buffalo and Depew Public Schools. He was also very active at St. Martin of Tours for many years. Frank was a proud veteran and served in the US Army in Germany from 1959-1962. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220 (Please assemble at the Church). Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours
1140 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY
Dec
18
Interment
2900 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Chris, I was saddened to read of your beloved Frank´s going to heaven but with joy also that he is with his Lord. May our God send you and your family the peace from above to heal your wounded hearts. My prayers for you all.
Thomas Mitchell
Other
December 16, 2021
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY AND CONDOLENCES GO OUT TO THE O,CONNOR FAMILY. FRANK WAS THE BROTHER OF JACK, OAKIE O,CONNOR WHO WAS MARRIED TO MY SISTER DELPHINE, DUFFY . I WISH AGAIN MY CONDOLENCES, JOHN JENDRYSEK
john jendrysek
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results