O'Connor - Frank V.
Of Buffalo, NY, peacefully went to the Lord on December 14, 2021. Beloved husband for 54 years to Christine Ann (nee Gustafson) O'Connor; proud father of Tracy Noel and Adam Francis (Nancy) O'Connor; loving grandfather of Evan Francis, Maeve Elisabeth, and Nolan Richard Robillard, Lucy Isabella, and Adam Francis O'Connor, Jr.; son of the late Frank L. and Bridget Della (nee Canny) O'Connor; dearest brother of the late Mary (Fintan) Harrington, Sarah (David) Harris, and John (Delphine) O'Connor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. O'Connor taught English, Social Studies, and Special Education for 26 years in the Buffalo and Depew Public Schools. He was also very active at St. Martin of Tours for many years. Frank was a proud veteran and served in the US Army in Germany from 1959-1962. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220 (Please assemble at the Church). Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.