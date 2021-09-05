Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gail A. AUGUSTYN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
AUGUSTYN - Gail A.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 2, 2021. Beloved companion of Jeffrey Strait. Loving daughter of the late Leonard and Charlotte Augustyn. Dear sister of Jerome (Janet) Augustyn and the late Daniel and Larry Augustyn. Adored aunt of Jason and Eric (Andrea) Augustyn and Rayneskye Shell. Cherished great-aunt of Alana and Adrianna Augustyn. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.