AUGUSTYN - Gail A.

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 2, 2021. Beloved companion of Jeffrey Strait. Loving daughter of the late Leonard and Charlotte Augustyn. Dear sister of Jerome (Janet) Augustyn and the late Daniel and Larry Augustyn. Adored aunt of Jason and Eric (Andrea) Augustyn and Rayneskye Shell. Cherished great-aunt of Alana and Adrianna Augustyn. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.