Morris - Gary N.
Peacefully on September 23d, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Kitten (nee London) Morris; devoted father of Jason (Micki) Morris, Kevin Morris and Jenny (Nick Arno) Morris; cherished grandfather of Lincoln, Rya, Mackenzie, Kaylee, Alexis, Elijah, Dakota, Triston, Lucas and Kaleb; also survived by many close family and friends. Friends received from 4-8 PM on Friday, October 1st, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, where a service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to the Veteran's Association. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.