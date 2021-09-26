Menu
Gary N. MORRIS
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Morris - Gary N.
Peacefully on September 23d, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Kitten (nee London) Morris; devoted father of Jason (Micki) Morris, Kevin Morris and Jenny (Nick Arno) Morris; cherished grandfather of Lincoln, Rya, Mackenzie, Kaylee, Alexis, Elijah, Dakota, Triston, Lucas and Kaleb; also survived by many close family and friends. Friends received from 4-8 PM on Friday, October 1st, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, where a service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to the Veteran's Association. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Oct
1
Service
7:30p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Many great memories with Gary. Such a big heart. All my sympathy and prayers for him and his family.
Ronald Filipetti
Friend
September 26, 2021
With sadness I read Gary's passing. Many years assisted each other with air conditioning / refrigeration work ...always a soft spoken easy going guy. Will remember my friend with prayers.... Jim Mulderig...... Pittsburgh, Pa
Jim Mulderig
September 26, 2021
