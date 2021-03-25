Menu
Georg PAULINI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
PAULINI - Georg
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Maria (nee Lenerth) Paulini. Devoted father of Ilse (late James) Liebner, Friedrich (Dorothy) Paulini, Heinz (late Coleen) Paulini, Richard (Helen) Paulini, Andreas Paulini and the late Kurt Paulini. Cherished grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving son of the late Georg and Katharina (nee Markus) Paulini. Dear brother of the late Anna (late Kurt) Wolff, Regina (late Almon) Bates and Luise (George) Unglaub. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
29
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Rest in peace Opa....I hope when its my turn you're waiting at the gates for me. Until we meet again... goodbye for now.
Christina Paulini
Family
June 29, 2021
My wife (Deb), and I just wanted to send our condolences, and prayers to your family Heinz, and Freddy. We pray for God's blessings on you all during this time of loss.
Dave Little
March 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss RIP
Laura Williams
March 25, 2021
DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY OF GEORG PAULINI,HE WAS A GREAT HUSBAND,FATHER,GRANDFATHER,GREAT-FATHER,CHERISH YOUR MEMORIES WITH HIM,I WILL.
GARY&FRAN REICHMUTH
March 25, 2021
