Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Maria (nee Lenerth) Paulini. Devoted father of Ilse (late James) Liebner, Friedrich (Dorothy) Paulini, Heinz (late Coleen) Paulini, Richard (Helen) Paulini, Andreas Paulini and the late Kurt Paulini. Cherished grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving son of the late Georg and Katharina (nee Markus) Paulini. Dear brother of the late Anna (late Kurt) Wolff, Regina (late Almon) Bates and Luise (George) Unglaub. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.