I attended SUNY at Buffalo grad school for a year before transferring to Illinois to be with Dave. I fondly remember spending a couple of weekends with George and Judy in Orchard Park. I helped to paint the dining room one of those Saturdays. I'm glad I had the chance to get to know them more than I had in the past. I pray for all my deceased aunts, uncles and cousins and I will certainly pray for George. My condolences to the family.

Marie Moseman McCoy Family December 31, 2021