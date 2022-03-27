MICHAELIDIS - George
Age 82, of Elma, entered into rest on March 25, 2022. Born George Miovski, April 28, 1939 in Orovo, Greece. He is survived by his wife, Bette Michaelidis (nee Stockman); sons, Gregory (Tamara) Michaelidis and Alexander Michaelidis, and granddaughters, Tessa Michaelidis and Raina Michaelidis. He was a son of the
late Alex Michajlidis and Sotyria Michajlidis, and a brother of three late siblings, Spiro Michaelides, Vasilka Ioannidis, and Todora Kiricov; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. George was former President and Treasurer of Sts. Cyril and Methody Church and longtime owner of Colony Painting. One of nearly 30,000 refugee children, or "Deca Begalci," taken from their families in 1948, during the civil war in Greece, George wrote about his life in a self-published memoir, From Nowhere, Through There, To Here: The Making of an American. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday (March 29th) from 3-7 PM. A Funeral will be celebrated at Sts. Cyril and Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church, 4785 Lake Ave., Blasdell, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Institute of Buffalo. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.