Gerald W. "Jerry" BERZER
BERZER - Gerald W. "Jerry"
Of Pendleton, NY, passed away at the age of 80, on September 29, 2020. Beloved father of Cheryl A. Berzer (Paul Wolf); dear grandfather of Michael, Joseph and Julia Wolf; brother of Donald Berzer and the late Elaine Reichel. Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Neumann High School and retired from the United States Army Reserve (Sergeant First Class E7). Jerry worked as a truck driver for Relco until 2019; prior to that he drove for ARG Trucking, Berzer Leasing and Pendleton Truck Services. Jerry was an avid sportsman, he especially enjoyed fishing. Jerry donated his body to the University at Buffalo School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. The family will receive friends at a Memorial Service at Rapids Bible Church, 7209 Rapids Road, Lockport, NY 14094, on Saturday, October 24th, at 10 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are mandatory.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
