SNAJDER - Girard Frank "Jerry"

A resident of S. Pasadena, FL, passed away unexpectedly at his cabin in Springwater, NY. Jerry was born on January 30, 1942, in Lancaster, NY, to the late Edward and Anna (Lelek) Snajder. Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Lancaster High, earning all-conference awards for both baseball and football, before serving in the US Army, earning numerous awards for marksmanship. Jerry earned a BSME degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology while working shifts as a reactor operator at R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant in Ontario, NY, before starting his own firm, Quality Inspection Services, Inc., that serviced multiple nuclear plants across the U.S. Jerry is predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara (nee Hammond), his brother-in-law John Vallone, and sister-in-law Diane Snajder. Jerry is survived by his loving sons and their partners, Edward (Lindsay), Patrick (Stef), and Max (Tina), his partner Carol Albert, his siblings Robert Snajder, Patricia (Douglas) Jaeger, Theresa Snajder and Rosalie Vallone; his granddaughters Zoe and Ani, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and teammates. Until his final days, Jerry continued to enjoy the outdoors (especially hunting and fishing with Maxwell), he kept playing ball (including annual appearances at the MSBL World Series and softball games with Patrick), he kept tinkering (like the engineer in Edward he raised), and he loved nothing more than enjoying the Florida sun with a cold beer after a workout, joined by his partners in crime: Carol, his brother Robert, and his sisters Rosalie and Theresa. Family and friends are invited to join in Celebrating Jerry's Life at 2pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 24 Inwood Place, Lancaster, NY 14086.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.