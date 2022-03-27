FLANAGAN - Grace A.
(nee Tucker)
March 24, 2022, age 87. Beloved wife of 67 years to Thomas D. Flanagan; loving mother of Kathleen Marie Flanagan, Patricia J. (Mark Schwager) Flanagan, Anne T. (Jeffrey) Moosmann, Eileen M. (John Cochrane) Flanagan and Michael J. (Nicole) Flanagan; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Jeanne (late George) Colclough; also survived by three nieces and one nephew. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, at 11 AM. Friends invited. Grace retired from Mill Middle School after 25 years of teaching. If desired, memorials may be made to a library fund in her memory to be established at Asbury Pointe (https://beechwoodcare.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/47201/Default.aspx
), 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
