Gretchen GROSS
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
GROSS - Gretchen
Of Amherst, NY. Suddenly Passed on December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Gross. Devoted step-mother of Debra (Dr. Kenneth M. Weiner) Gross-Weiner and Sandra (Wayne) Wolchok. Loving grandmother of Micki, Jordan and Kyle Weiner, Jessica (Nicolas) Dohy and Rebecca Wolchok. Niece of Dorothy Shaw, Aunt of Yale (Cassandra) Shaw, Charles Gross, and Susan Gross. Great-grandmother of Easton and Emery Dohy. Sister of Craig (Rachele) Shaw. Sister-in-Law of Nancy Gross Dispenza. Due to the current pandemic, private funeral services will be held. Friends are invited to view the funeral via live-stream link at: http://player.cloud.wowza.com/hosted/txbfnbzk/player.htmlon Thursday at 1 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Park School, Jewish Community Center of Buffalo, Camp Centerland, or the Jewish Federation of Buffalo. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guestbook available online at: www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My husband and I were friends of Gretchen and Gordon and used to play tennis with them at their house on LeBrun. But my friendship with Gretchen started before she met Gordon. I was in a tennis league, and Gretchen was a sub. She took over for me when I unexpectedly became pregnant with my daughter. Over decades she and I took lessons together, practiced together, and played competitive tennis together. But Gretchen was more than a tennis buddy. When I hit a rough patch in my life that triggered an episode of depression, Gretchen stepped forward as one of the angels who helped me get through it. I will always hold her in high regard for her compassion and kindness. My heart is heavy with sorrow at losing Gretchen at this time and in such a tragic way. May she rest happily with Gordon. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you who mourn her passing.
Jeanne and Ray Bowman
January 10, 2022
Hugh Johnson & Tara Shannon
December 29, 2021
Craig, I am so saddened to hear of Gretchen's passing. I have memories of you both at School # 30. You were in my twin brothers' class, I was between you and Gretchen. I also have fond memories of your mother. She and my mom shared a friendship. May you find peace.
Sheila Lappin
December 23, 2021
Gretchen was a longtime friend here on Kiawah Island. We shared a love of the beach and tennis. She was kind hearted and caring and will be missed by many of us.
Ann Munday
December 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Gretchen's family for the tragic loss of their loved one. I worked for Gretchen temporarily at Audubon at Park, many years ago. She was a kind and loving woman with a generous spirit. May her soul rest in peace.
Barbara Kraemer
December 22, 2021
My condolences to the Gross family. I spoke to Gretchen after Gordon passed away. I knew Gordon well. May she rest in peace with Gordon.
Harvey Feinman
Friend
December 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sandra A Banks
Work
December 21, 2021
Gretchen was loving and patient with my children years ago at Audubon at Park preschool. My son was interested in geography and atlases, and when her husband climbed K2, Gretchen graciously loaned his photo album to my son who absorbed every angle of the summit! Such a kind and thoughtful woman and teacher. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Sheila
December 21, 2021
Ms. Gretchen was much beloved by my daughters. As a new mom, she taught me so much about child development and helped me navigate throughout the preschool years. She has left quite a legacy behind and I hope her family finds comfort in the impact she made in so many families´ lives.
Debbie Slazyk
Other
December 21, 2021
Although I knew Gretchen only for a few years, I witnessed her generosity and kindness firsthand. The world is a better place because of her.
Dom Barone
December 21, 2021
Gretchen was a shining star , a loving, caring, giving woman to her family, her friends and the community. She and Gordy were the most beautiful couple. We are heartbroken
Bonnie Clement
December 21, 2021
