My husband and I were friends of Gretchen and Gordon and used to play tennis with them at their house on LeBrun. But my friendship with Gretchen started before she met Gordon. I was in a tennis league, and Gretchen was a sub. She took over for me when I unexpectedly became pregnant with my daughter. Over decades she and I took lessons together, practiced together, and played competitive tennis together. But Gretchen was more than a tennis buddy. When I hit a rough patch in my life that triggered an episode of depression, Gretchen stepped forward as one of the angels who helped me get through it. I will always hold her in high regard for her compassion and kindness. My heart is heavy with sorrow at losing Gretchen at this time and in such a tragic way. May she rest happily with Gordon. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you who mourn her passing.

Jeanne and Ray Bowman January 10, 2022