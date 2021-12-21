GROSS - Gretchen
Of Amherst, NY. Suddenly Passed on December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Gross. Devoted step-mother of Debra (Dr. Kenneth M. Weiner) Gross-Weiner and Sandra (Wayne) Wolchok. Loving grandmother of Micki, Jordan and Kyle Weiner, Jessica (Nicolas) Dohy and Rebecca Wolchok. Niece of Dorothy Shaw, Aunt of Yale (Cassandra) Shaw, Charles Gross, and Susan Gross. Great-grandmother of Easton and Emery Dohy. Sister of Craig (Rachele) Shaw. Sister-in-Law of Nancy Gross Dispenza. Due to the current pandemic, private funeral services will be held. Friends are invited to view the funeral via live-stream link at: http://player.cloud.wowza.com/hosted/txbfnbzk/player.htmlon
Thursday at 1 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Park School, Jewish Community Center of Buffalo, Camp Centerland, or the Jewish Federation of Buffalo. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guestbook available online at: www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2021.