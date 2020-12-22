MAZUREK - Holly A.
(nee Holovics)
Age 61, of the City of Tonawanda, suddenly on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 33 years of Kirk J. Mazurek; mother of John (Brittney) Mazurek and Kyle Mazurek; daughter of the late Alexander and Marion (nee Tonaus) Holovics; sister of David (Connie) Holovics; and aunt of Adam (Emily) Holovics, Thomas (Heidi) Holovics, and Melisa (Josh) Barden. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday (December 24) at 10 AM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Entombment will be in Ascension Chapel Mausoleum in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Strong and courageous, Holly fought and won a six year battle with cancer. A 1978 graduate of Tonawanda High School, she had been employed as a Dental Assistant for the VA WNY Healthcare System in Buffalo for over 29 years. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.