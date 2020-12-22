I had the privilege I having Holly as my assistant for 8 years. Though we worked hard , her smile and laugher made the days easy She was so kind to the patients and to me. She became an enduring friend to me She will be missed by so many who she touch with her kindness. I am one who was lucky to have memories of her kindness. I know that this is a very sad time for the family for Jennifer and I lost a parent at Christmas . Celebrate the memories of a wonderful person. God Bless

Fred McIntyre December 23, 2020