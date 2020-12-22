Menu
Holly A. MAZUREK
Tonawanda Middle and High School
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
MAZUREK - Holly A.
(nee Holovics)
Age 61, of the City of Tonawanda, suddenly on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 33 years of Kirk J. Mazurek; mother of John (Brittney) Mazurek and Kyle Mazurek; daughter of the late Alexander and Marion (nee Tonaus) Holovics; sister of David (Connie) Holovics; and aunt of Adam (Emily) Holovics, Thomas (Heidi) Holovics, and Melisa (Josh) Barden. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday (December 24) at 10 AM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Entombment will be in Ascension Chapel Mausoleum in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Strong and courageous, Holly fought and won a six year battle with cancer. A 1978 graduate of Tonawanda High School, she had been employed as a Dental Assistant for the VA WNY Healthcare System in Buffalo for over 29 years. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
To the Mazurek family so sorry for your loss Holly was a wonder women and was a delight to talk to when she would come pick up the kids at The Boys and Girls Club.
Carrie Scranton
December 26, 2020
Kirk, John, Brittney and Kyle, I am so very sorry to learn of your precious Wife and dedicated Mother to two great young men. You were all the light of her life. Her smile was radiant when she shared stories about all "her boys" with her VA co-workers. God took her way too soon. Much sympathy to all of the Mazureks and the Holovics.
Bonnie Emery
December 24, 2020
God Bless you all during this difficult time. Holly was a beautiful person. Thinking of you Kirk
Elizabeth Bradley ( Waterhouse )
December 23, 2020
I had the privilege I having Holly as my assistant for 8 years. Though we worked hard , her smile and laugher made the days easy She was so kind to the patients and to me. She became an enduring friend to me She will be missed by so many who she touch with her kindness. I am one who was lucky to have memories of her kindness. I know that this is a very sad time for the family for Jennifer and I lost a parent at Christmas . Celebrate the memories of a wonderful person. God Bless
Fred McIntyre
December 23, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Holly´s passing. She was a really nice person. Sending love to the Mazurek family.
Dona and Mark Borycki
December 22, 2020
Kirk, John and Kyle, So sorry to hear of Holly's passing. She was always friendly, easygoing and kind. The world lost a great lady but Heaven gained another angel.
Annette Lembicz
December 22, 2020
Dear Mazurek family: I worked with Holly for 12 years. I will remember Holly for her kindness, patience, and thoughtfulness. Holly was always the first one to "help" out when one of us was behind in appointments. She will be remembered as the one that EVERYONE liked. RIP my sweet friend.
Janet Contact Hausrath
December 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Holly´s passing. We will always remember how Lucy would stop at our house for rubs on their evening walks and we´d chat with Holly.
Mike, Laura and Emmett
December 22, 2020
Much sympathy to Kyle and his family. I always remember Holly as a positive happy woman who was always there for her boys....shared many swim meets with her.....rest
SHARENE Folmsbee
December 22, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of the passing of Holly , she was a great neighbor and a friend
Sliwinski family
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Holly and want you to know I am thinking of you at this sad time. Love, Susan
Susan Derner
December 22, 2020
