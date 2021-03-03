Campbell - Ian S.
Of Orchard Park, NY, February 26, 2021. Beloved son of Charles and Beth (nee Wilcox) Campbell; dearest brother of Sean Campbell; cherished grandson of David and Clara Wilcox and the late Samuel and Ethel Campbell; dear nephew of David (Karin) Wilcox, Heather (Randy) Wayland, and Bradley Campbell; also survived by many cousins and friends. The family will be present on Friday, 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (please assemble at the church). Private Interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery. Ian was a 2005 graduate of Orchard Park High School and a 2009 graduate of the University at Buffalo where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. Ian was bilingual in English and Spanish and was also well versed in Italian, Russian, and Biblical Greek. He was a devoted disciple of Jesus and was recently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and Theology through Tyndale Theological Seminary and Biblical Institute. Ian will be remembered for his love of life, beautiful heart, and unshakeable faith. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ian's name to the Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park or Compassion International (please call or visit the funeral home website for information on how to donate). Share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.