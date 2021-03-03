Menu
Ian S. CAMPBELL
Orchard Park High School
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Campbell - Ian S.
Of Orchard Park, NY, February 26, 2021. Beloved son of Charles and Beth (nee Wilcox) Campbell; dearest brother of Sean Campbell; cherished grandson of David and Clara Wilcox and the late Samuel and Ethel Campbell; dear nephew of David (Karin) Wilcox, Heather (Randy) Wayland, and Bradley Campbell; also survived by many cousins and friends. The family will be present on Friday, 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (please assemble at the church). Private Interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery. Ian was a 2005 graduate of Orchard Park High School and a 2009 graduate of the University at Buffalo where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. Ian was bilingual in English and Spanish and was also well versed in Italian, Russian, and Biblical Greek. He was a devoted disciple of Jesus and was recently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and Theology through Tyndale Theological Seminary and Biblical Institute. Ian will be remembered for his love of life, beautiful heart, and unshakeable faith. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ian's name to the Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park or Compassion International (please call or visit the funeral home website for information on how to donate). Share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park
7295 Ellicott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Beth & Chuck, We send our condolences to you & your family. We just heard of Ian´s passing as we now live in Fl. You were both such champions for your son. You displayed courage & passion that was part of who Ian became as a witness for Christ. Ian was the fulfillment of God´s purpose for his earthly life. May he rest eternally with our Savior. God bless you all.
Jan & Glenn Orser
March 17, 2021
Ian was one of the best, such a kind soul. He will be missed. I want to extend my condolences to his mom especially, and all of his friends and family. I am happy for the time I did spend with him. You could not help but feel good when he was around, with such a smile and kindness to him. I will miss you, Ian.
Kelly Trautman Tuberdyke
March 5, 2021
To the Campbell family, we send our deepest sympathy and prayers to you all
Wilbur and Beth Fulton
March 5, 2021
I fondly remember Ian at OPHS. What an inspiration he was to so many! May +Ian´s memory be eternal. Teacher (ret.)
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
March 5, 2021
You have my deepest sympathies. God bless Ian and all who mourn. I was on the bus with him when he went to Orchard Park Schools. He was such a nice young man.
Betty Gawronski
March 4, 2021
My condolences to Chuck and Beth on the loss of your son Ian. I will always remember the laughs we had watching tv and talking in the evenings. Ian will be dearly missed by all, he touched alot of people's hearts and always found the best in people. RIP Ian.
Cindy Gerlach
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
From the GIrard IRA Staff
March 3, 2021
I am deeply sorry about the loss of your love one. May you draw comfort in the hope the Bible offers of seeing your love one again
Gloria j Nelson
March 3, 2021
