SPANO - James F. "Jimmy"
November 25, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Rosemary A. (nee LoBue) Spano; devoted father of Patricia M., Joanne M. (Michael Sledziewski) and Anthony J. (Annie) Spano; loving and dedicated "Papa" of Matthew, Cristian Graziano, Anthony and Aviana Spano; dearest brother of Angeline Sciolino and Lucy (Charles) Ricotta; son of the late Daniel and Josephine (nee Zuccaro) Spano; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (At Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 8:45 AM from St. Gregory the Great Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 245 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.