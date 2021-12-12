Menu
Jeffery S. WILLOUGHBY Sr.
WILLOUGHBY - Jeffery S., Sr.
December 6, 2021, age 69, beloved husband of Doreen (nee Zielinski) Willoughby; devoted father of Jeffery (Andre Cote) and Craig (Lindsay) Willoughby; loving grandfather of Quinn and Theo Willoughby; dear brother of Linda (Robert) Edwards, Candy (Henry) Vogel, Cindy (Robert) Becker and Wendy (Gregory) Morcio; also survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy goes out to the Willoughby´s... Jeff was a stand up person, very generous, and always made people smile... miss the great memories from spending holidays and vacations with Jeff, Doreen and family. You will always be in our thoughts. ~Ajay
Ajay Ghuman
January 3, 2022
Our Deepest Sympathy Susan Buonviaggio and the staff at the New York Automobile Insurance Plan
Susan Buonviaggio
Work
December 15, 2021
Doreen my deepest sympathy to you and your families. I will remember all the good times working with Jeff and his dad and mom. Sorry for your loss.
Dorothy Cwiklinski
December 14, 2021
My sympathy to family. Classmate at Bennett High 1970, many fond memories of Jeff.
Paul Riester
December 13, 2021
Dear Doreen, We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Although we haven't been in touch, please know that we hold dear all of our memories shared with you and Jeff. Ken, especially, has many great stories of long ago days with Jeff and the original gang. Take care of yourself and your family...you are in our thoughts. Cathye
Ken & Cathye Mogford
Friend
December 12, 2021
