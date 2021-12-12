WILLOUGHBY - Jeffery S., Sr.
December 6, 2021, age 69, beloved husband of Doreen (nee Zielinski) Willoughby; devoted father of Jeffery (Andre Cote) and Craig (Lindsay) Willoughby; loving grandfather of Quinn and Theo Willoughby; dear brother of Linda (Robert) Edwards, Candy (Henry) Vogel, Cindy (Robert) Becker and Wendy (Gregory) Morcio; also survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.