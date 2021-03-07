Menu
Jeffrey P. DAVIS
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DAVIS - Jeffrey P.
Of W. Seneca, NY, entered into rest unexpectedly on February 26, 2021. Loving son of Jeanne (nee Gifford) and Philip Davis; dearest brother of Jeremy, Kimberly (Richard Piotrowski) and Kaitlyn (Kevin Robinson) Davis; cherished grandson of Joyce (late Scott) Gifford and Jerry (late Sandra) Davis; fond uncle of Elliott and Adalynn; beloved partner of Mimi Hamilton and her children Allissa and Alex; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday March 13, 2021 from 1-5:30 PM, where funeral services will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY GUIDELINES WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
I'm so sorry for your loss may he rest in peace.
Trina Almonte
March 9, 2021
