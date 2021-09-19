HART - Jennie (Sperduti)
Of Orchard Park, NY September 18th 2021. Beloved wife of the late William P. Hart; loving mother of Joanne M. Hart, Linda (Tim) Costello, David (Nancy) Hart and Cathleen (Mark) Frantz; cherished grandmother of Tara, Seth, Travis, Jenna, Brendan, Bridget, Matthew, Patrick, Allison, Casey, Liam and Nicole; great-grandmother of Aiden, Brennan, Griffin, Jack, Henry, Colin, Kent, Vance and Kaia; sister of James (Ann) Sperduti. No prior visitation. A Mass Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave. Orchard Park, NY on Wednesday September 22nd at 10am. Memorials may be made to: Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. www.hospicebuffalo.com
. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2021.