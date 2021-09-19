Menu
Jennie HART
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
HART - Jennie (Sperduti)
Of Orchard Park, NY September 18th 2021. Beloved wife of the late William P. Hart; loving mother of Joanne M. Hart, Linda (Tim) Costello, David (Nancy) Hart and Cathleen (Mark) Frantz; cherished grandmother of Tara, Seth, Travis, Jenna, Brendan, Bridget, Matthew, Patrick, Allison, Casey, Liam and Nicole; great-grandmother of Aiden, Brennan, Griffin, Jack, Henry, Colin, Kent, Vance and Kaia; sister of James (Ann) Sperduti. No prior visitation. A Mass Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave. Orchard Park, NY on Wednesday September 22nd at 10am. Memorials may be made to: Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. www.hospicebuffalo.com. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Service
Nativity Of Our Lord Cemetery
26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
22
Service
10:00a.m.
Nativity Of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry and sending my sincere condolences to all of you on your loss.
Karen Fenzl
Work
September 21, 2021
The Calverley Family
September 21, 2021
David and Family, So very sorry to learn your mom has passed. This past year has been a very difficult and sad one for your family. Prayers to you all who have dealt with such sorrow. I hope the cherished family memories help sustain you during this time and in the future. God bless. John McDonnell
John McDonnell
Friend
September 21, 2021
My thoughts & prayers go out to you all during this sad time.
Deborah Robbins
Friend
September 20, 2021
Clayton Hotel Staff
September 20, 2021
