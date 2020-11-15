Menu
Joan M. JANUSZKIEWICZ
JANUSZKIEWICZ - Joan M.
(nee Harpster)
Of Depew, NY, November 11, 2020; beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Januszkiewicz; dearest mother of Darrin J. (Kimberly) Januszkiewicz; grandmother of Jacob J. Januszkiewicz; daughter of the late Jacob E. and Kathryn (Kraft) Harpster; sister of Dolores (Hank) Endres, Kathryn (late Frank) Bova and the late Beverly (Virscoe) Shadel, Margaret (Robert) Smith and Jacob Earl (Joann) Harpster Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
