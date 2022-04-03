MANGANO - Joan
(nee McLennan)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 29, 2022. Devoted mother of Elizabeth (Stanley) Czaplicki, Joseph J. (Susan) Mangano, James R. Mangano and Kathryn (Frank) DiGennaro; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Marion McLennan; dear sister-in-law of Augustina "Tina" Maisano; also survived by two nieces, two nephews and relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (April 4th), from 3-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Inurnment St. John's Grace Episcopal Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.