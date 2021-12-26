OSIKA - Joan L. (nee Weiss)

December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Henry A. Osika; dearest mother of Sharon (John) Durkin, Mary Ellen (Franz) Bargmann, Henry A., Jr. (Nancy) Osika and Michael (Daniel Salcedo) Osika; loving grandmother of Karl Bargmann, Timothy, Patrick, Kevin, Michael Durkin and Shawn, Drew Osika and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of Carol (late Richard) Holz and the late Geraldine (late Henry) Rich, late Helen (late Richard) Noblett and late Edward "Bud" (late Mary Ellen) Weiss; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated January 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Memorials may be made to the Response to Love Center, 130 Kosciuszko St., Buffalo, NY 14212. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.