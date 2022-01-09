Menu
John C. BERKHOUDT
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Berkhoudt - John C.
John Clark Berkhoudt, 77, passed away on the morning of December 28, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. John was born in Buffalo, NY, on September 22, 1944.
John graduated from the University of Buffalo and taught junior high before being drafted into the U.S. Army. After his military service, John resumed teaching before joining the New York State United Teachers association where he worked as a Labor Relations Specialist for over thirty years. John lived his life believing in peace and love, whether through his anti-war feelings or unequivocal random gestures of kindness. John is survived by his wife Ruth, his sons Jared and Jonathan (Colleen) and their children Gretta, Cayden and Dalton; his step-daughters, Kirsten and Annika and their families; his brother, Clark (Regina) and sister, Janet (Larry), along with many nieces and nephews and countless others who became family through his loving embrace over the years. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Buffalo area in the future. To view the full obituary or offer condolences online, please visit
www.McEwenPinevilleChapel.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
