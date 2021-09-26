Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Francis DONOVAN
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
DONOVAN - John Francis
Passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021, with his wife Jeanne by his side, at his residence at Fox Run in Orchard Park, NY. In addition to Jeanne, he is survived by his children: John, Bill (Karen), Molly (Dirk Young), Joe (Anna), and Paul (Cris); his grandchildren Jenevieve (Conner Bystrom), Patrick, Liam, Amanda, Aidan Young, Clare, Eliza Young, Ella, Isabella, and Gavin; his step-grandchildren Lana Donovan Hearst, and Aliena, Wilhelm, and Alexander Aubrecht; his great-grandchildren Adeline and William Bystrom; and his sister Joan Norton.
John Francis Donovan was born in 1927 in Rochester, New York, to John and Frances Donovan. After graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, he enrolled in the Navy in 1945. After the war, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on the GI Bill and graduated in 1951, receiving the Tau Beta Pi award for academic achievement and his BS in engineering. A member of the so-called Greatest Generation, John embodied the ethos of service to others, including ones' country, community, and family through sacrifice, loyalty, hard work and faith.
After college, John applied his engineering degree to a job at Kodak in his hometown. While there, he reacquainted himself with a woman, Jeanne Drexelius, whom he had met a few years earlier. He wooed her away from her physician boyfriend by arranging for friends to give Jeanne an apple each day (to keep the doctor away). On September 3rd, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
John's intellectual curiosity led him to Georgetown Law School where he finished in a record two years and second in his class. In the decade that followed, John and Jeanne welcomed their five children. As a partner for the Buffalo law firm Phillips Lytle LLP from 1959-1992, John would eventually lead their labor law division. He worked alongside both labor and corporate leaders to settle countless disputes, carrying out the role that characterized him best -- peacemaker.
John was a doer who, through quiet example, worked to build character in his children and managed his son's hockey teams, led the race committee for weekly sailing races and served as Junior Activities Director at the Buffalo Canoe Club in the 1970s and 80s, and volunteered for the homeless (Little Portion Friary), the challenged (as Gateway Longview's in-house counsel), and the aged (Episcopal Church Home). In the 1970s during the height of the Irish Troubles, John served on the Board of the Belfast Summer Relief Program. In addition, he served on the Boards of the Episcopal Church Home, Canterbury Woods, and Gateway Longview.
When he retired, John spent more time with family and friends, graciously hosting visitors with Jeanne in Buffalo and Canada, and sharing his elegant and thoughtful counsel. Fair winds and following seas, Big D.
The family is deeply grateful for the care given to John by Gretchen Markarian and Colleen Riker. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Gateway Longview (gateway-longview.org). A Memorial Mass will be said at St. Louis Church in Buffalo at 9:30 AM on December 29th. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Although I was entrusted as your children´s babysitter, Mr.D treated me like an adoptive daughter later in life, like a friend . The Donovan family always has a special place in my heart.
Kathleen Torrell Smith
September 29, 2021
I always enjoyed seeing Mr. D and looked forward to my next conversation with him. Kind and wise gentleman. My prayers for Jeanne, Molly, Joe, Bill, and rest of family.
Maureen Tomczak
September 29, 2021
RIP Mr Donovan. As a youngster I remember kindness and always so cheerful. My condolences to your family.
rebecca butler
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results