ENNIS - John Arthur
Age 25, of Orchard Park, NY, passed unexpectedly Sunday, March 27, 2022 while living in San Francisco. John was known for his easygoing personality, beaming smile, great sense of humor, love for the Buffalo Bills, and living life to the fullest with his friends. John was active in sports, playing soccer and lacrosse at Nichols, playing D3 lacrosse at Hamilton College and loved traveling, snowboarding, and surfing. He enjoyed working alongside his brother and father at Continental Paper and Plastics Corp. Beloved son of James Scott and Jacquelyn (nee Draper) Ennis; loving brother of Kathryn and Nicholas George Ennis. Grandparents George and Sally Draper, (late) Arthur and (late) Jean Ennis; aunts and uncles Sharon (Robert) Kazary, Michelle (Brad) Jackson, (late) Laurie Madden, and Alan (Lisa) Draper; cousins Wil, Debra, and Alexander Kazary, Ellen Kazary and Chris Carlin, Ryan Jackson, Shannon and Colleen Jackson, Hillary and Zachary Benuck, Zachary, Shaina, Theodore, and Levi Madden, David, Sol, and Milo Madden, Andrew Madden and Katy Durst, Olivia and Jack Draper. Family and friends are invited to attend Mass to celebrate John's life at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, NY (26 Thorn Avenue, OP, NY 14127) on Friday, April 8th at 10am. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Arthur Ennis Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship Fund at Nichols School at: https://nicholsschool.myschoolapp.com/page/giving/john-arthur-ennis-memorial-lacrosse-scholarship?siteId=1501&ssl=1
. Condolences may be shared online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.