Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Arthur ENNIS
ABOUT
Nichols School
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Send Flowers
ENNIS - John Arthur
Age 25, of Orchard Park, NY, passed unexpectedly Sunday, March 27, 2022 while living in San Francisco. John was known for his easygoing personality, beaming smile, great sense of humor, love for the Buffalo Bills, and living life to the fullest with his friends. John was active in sports, playing soccer and lacrosse at Nichols, playing D3 lacrosse at Hamilton College and loved traveling, snowboarding, and surfing. He enjoyed working alongside his brother and father at Continental Paper and Plastics Corp. Beloved son of James Scott and Jacquelyn (nee Draper) Ennis; loving brother of Kathryn and Nicholas George Ennis. Grandparents George and Sally Draper, (late) Arthur and (late) Jean Ennis; aunts and uncles Sharon (Robert) Kazary, Michelle (Brad) Jackson, (late) Laurie Madden, and Alan (Lisa) Draper; cousins Wil, Debra, and Alexander Kazary, Ellen Kazary and Chris Carlin, Ryan Jackson, Shannon and Colleen Jackson, Hillary and Zachary Benuck, Zachary, Shaina, Theodore, and Levi Madden, David, Sol, and Milo Madden, Andrew Madden and Katy Durst, Olivia and Jack Draper. Family and friends are invited to attend Mass to celebrate John's life at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, NY (26 Thorn Avenue, OP, NY 14127) on Friday, April 8th at 10am. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Arthur Ennis Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship Fund at Nichols School at: https://nicholsschool.myschoolapp.com/page/giving/john-arthur-ennis-memorial-lacrosse-scholarship?siteId=1501&ssl=1. Condolences may be shared online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
John was such a sweet soul and I am honored that I got to know him and work with him. My deepest sympathies go out to Jim, Jackie, Katie and Nick. You are in my thoughts and prayers and I am here if you need anything.
Nancy Orlowski
April 1, 2022
There are no words. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs and heart felt well wishes for each of you.
Phyllis Wood
Friend
April 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results