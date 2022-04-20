Menu
John T. GRAMZA
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
Celebration of Life
Apr, 21 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
GRAMZA - John T.
Of Clarence, entered into rest on April, 16, 2022 at age 55. Beloved husband of 17 years to Alisha (nee Baggiano) Gramza; devoted father of Joshua (Alyssa) Gramza; adored grandfather of Elijah and Holly; loving son of Joan (nee Eberhardt) and the late Robert Gramza; cherished son-in-law of William and the late Alida Baggiano; dear brother of Mark (Annemarie) Gramza and Debbie Dudek; special nephew of Ronald Eberhardt and Margaret Parwulski; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Thursday (April 21, 2022) where a celebration of John's life will be held from 4-7 PM followed by memory sharing at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Friday (April 22, 2022) at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be offered at
www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Amelia's Church
2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.