Jordan Yaw CORP
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
Unexpectedly April 18, 2022. "Rest in Peace Son Jordan Yaw Corp" Love, Dad and Mom, Bobby and Judy. Brother of Bobby Mac (Stephanie). Uncle of Faye and Lynnie; also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws and many dear friends. A Prayer Service will be held Saturday, 11 AM, in St. George's R. C. Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY. Friends Invited. Memorials to be used for East Aurora Boy & Girls Club Drug and Alcohol Program, www.bgcea.org. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
