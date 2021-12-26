MECOZZI - Joseph A.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie (nee Lamendola) Mecozzi; devoted father of Gregory (Carmel) and Joseph (Karen) Mecozzi; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Mecozzi, Marilea (Keith) Mirek, Bryan (Rolande) Mecozzi, Lyndsey (Christian) Robichaud, Gina Costanza, Rochelle (Jared) Rabold, Richard Mecozzi, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Peter and Grace Mecozzi; dear brother of Richard Mecozzi and the late Peter Mecozzi, Basil Mecozzi and Mary Jane Thomas. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (December 28) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to one of the Catholic Charities' Food Pantries of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.