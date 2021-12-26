Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph A. MECOZZI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MECOZZI - Joseph A.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie (nee Lamendola) Mecozzi; devoted father of Gregory (Carmel) and Joseph (Karen) Mecozzi; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Mecozzi, Marilea (Keith) Mirek, Bryan (Rolande) Mecozzi, Lyndsey (Christian) Robichaud, Gina Costanza, Rochelle (Jared) Rabold, Richard Mecozzi, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Peter and Grace Mecozzi; dear brother of Richard Mecozzi and the late Peter Mecozzi, Basil Mecozzi and Mary Jane Thomas. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (December 28) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to one of the Catholic Charities' Food Pantries of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Christopher's RC Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Just heard today about Joe, so sorry. I worked with him many years. Great guy. Deepest sympathy. Earl Swift
Deborah A. Swift / Earl Swift
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results