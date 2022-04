RIZZUTO - Joseph "Joey"Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest September 10, 2021. Loving son of the late Joseph J. and Christine Rizzuto. Dear brother of Debra (Neil) Shelton-Pollack and Larry (Linda) Rizzuto. Joey is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many other dear relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday (September 24th) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 9 o'clock in the St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com