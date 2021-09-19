RIZZUTO - Joseph "Joey"
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest September 10, 2021. Loving son of the late Joseph J. and Christine Rizzuto. Dear brother of Debra (Neil) Shelton-Pollack and Larry (Linda) Rizzuto. Joey is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many other dear relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday (September 24th) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 9 o'clock in the St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.