ROLEK - Joseph A.
March 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Cecile C. (nee Cielencki) Rolek; dearest father of James J. (Eileen) and Joanne (Kurt) Kojm; grandfather of Michael (Nicole) Rolek, Elizabeth (Scott) Garson and Sarah (John) Bowback; great-grandfather of Ryleigh Rolek and Peyton Garson; predeceased by one brother and five sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation, Funeral Services were held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Joseph was an Eagle Scout and proud World War II US Navy Veteran serving on the USS Yosemite AD 19.Memorials may be made to the Cleveland Hill Fire Department, 440 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Your condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.