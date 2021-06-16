SCHALLERT - Joseph "Butch"
Formerly of North Java, NY, passed away peacefully at Life Path Hospice House Sun City Center, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Butch was a loving husband of 64 years to Shirley (Freyburger), father to Judy Carlson, Donna (Bill) Brainard, John (Julie) Schallert with seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral Service to be held Saturday, June 19th, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann R.C. Church (St. Cecelia Site), Sheldon, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Path Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573. Online condolences may be shared at www.robinsonandhackemer.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.