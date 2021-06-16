Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph "Butch" SCHALLERT
SCHALLERT - Joseph "Butch"
Formerly of North Java, NY, passed away peacefully at Life Path Hospice House Sun City Center, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Butch was a loving husband of 64 years to Shirley (Freyburger), father to Judy Carlson, Donna (Bill) Brainard, John (Julie) Schallert with seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral Service to be held Saturday, June 19th, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann R.C. Church (St. Cecelia Site), Sheldon, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Path Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573. Online condolences may be shared at www.robinsonandhackemer.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John Neumann R.C. Church (St. Cecelia Site)
Sheldon, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are very sorry to hear of the passing of BUTCH, As we all know God has a place for all his CHILDREN & MR SCHALLERT will fit right in there. We will always have BUTCH on our PRAYER chain May GOG BLES HIM & LET HIM REST IN PEACE.
WILLIAM & AUDREY BRAINARD
Family
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results