June A. McGRATH
McGrath - June A.
(nee Hughes)
Of Buffalo, NY, April 8, 2022. Loving mom of Michele (Mark) Mason, Michael, and Nathan McGrath; cherished grandma of 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; also survived by many relatives and friends. A Memorial Reception will be held on Sunday (TODAY) at 6PM at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219. June was a retired case worker for various companies and organizations in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in June's name to the Erie County SPCA or an animal rescue of your choice. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant
3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY
