ZOLDOS - Karen M.
(nee Jackson)
Of Buffalo entered into rest December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Gary M. Zoldos; devoted mother of Mark (Jennifer Olivirei) Zamboroski, Jr., Danielle Fischer, and dog mom of Ringo Zoldos; adored grandmother of Avery Zamboroski; loving daughter of the late Richard and Sharon Jackson; dear sister of Sandra (Tom) Kaleta; cherished daughter-in-law of Norine Zoldos-Whittington; sister-in-law of Alan (Carol) Zoldos, Karen (James) Holstein, and Darren (Michelle Deubell) Zoldos; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in St. Matthew's Cemetery Chapel, 180 French Rd., West Seneca on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.