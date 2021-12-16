Menu
Karen M. ZOLDOS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ZOLDOS - Karen M.
(nee Jackson)
Of Buffalo entered into rest December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Gary M. Zoldos; devoted mother of Mark (Jennifer Olivirei) Zamboroski, Jr., Danielle Fischer, and dog mom of Ringo Zoldos; adored grandmother of Avery Zamboroski; loving daughter of the late Richard and Sharon Jackson; dear sister of Sandra (Tom) Kaleta; cherished daughter-in-law of Norine Zoldos-Whittington; sister-in-law of Alan (Carol) Zoldos, Karen (James) Holstein, and Darren (Michelle Deubell) Zoldos; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in St. Matthew's Cemetery Chapel, 180 French Rd., West Seneca on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
18
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Cemetery Chapel
180 French Rd., West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gary, we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you always. Love you!
The Landry's
Friend
March 14, 2022
Dear Gary, I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved Karen. Sending love and prayers to your family from Richard and I.
Sheila & Richard Lloyd
Other
December 22, 2021
Mark and mark and Danielle sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you all .
Beverly A Tanner
Friend
December 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayer to the family.
Beverly A Tanner
Friend
December 17, 2021
My heart goes out to you gary and all the loved ones of KJ
Reene sedia
December 17, 2021
Gary and Norine. Very sorry to hear of your great loss. Karen is with the angels now and will always be watching over you. My prayers are with you. Be strong and keep your faith. God Bless. Tony
Tony Venturoli
December 17, 2021
Gary, so sorry for your loss.
Eileen Russell
December 16, 2021
My dearest nephew, my heart goes out to you. I know how very much you loved Karen, she was a wonderful woman. She will be missed by many.
Aunt Jean uncle Mike
Family
December 16, 2021
Gary I am so sorry for your loss and pray that you and your family find strength within each other during this difficult time. May her memories remain fresh and bring you comfort and smiles in the years to come.
LuAnn Martin
December 16, 2021
I will always have the fondest memories of growing up with Karen at school 70. I am in shock upon hearing of her passing. May God bless and keep her family and his comfort and peace.
Lettie
Friend
December 16, 2021
