PODRAZA-WILLIAMS - Katherine (nee Coviello)
Passed away on December 8, 2021.Beloved wife of the late Richard Podraza; dear mother of Michael Williams, Jean Marie Carr and the late Ronald Williams; loving grandmother of five and great-grandmother of 10; daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta (DiFilippo) Coviello; sister of Anthony Coviello Jr., Lawrence (Deborah) Coviello and the late Angelline Coviello. Only immediate family and close friends may come on Tuesday from 3-6 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.