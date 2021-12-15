HAWERBIER - Kathleen A.
Of Lockport, entered into rest December 12, 2021 in Niagara Hospice House. Born November 22, 1946 in Lockport she was the daughter of Angelo and Virginia (Cox) Corriere. Kathleen was a registered nurse working at Lockport Memorial Hospital. She also served in the US Army and Reserves, serving for 26 years. Kathleen enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband Glenn Hawerbier; mother of Michael (Kelly); grandmother of Max and Sam; sister of Donald Corriere; sister of Linda Trzepacz; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, December 15th from 4-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport where funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16th at 10 AM. Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.