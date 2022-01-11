MILLER - Kathleen E.
Age 76; of North Tonawanda, January 7, 2022. Mother of Michele L. (nee Erickson) (Paul) Kroetsch; grandmother of Bryan, Michael and Lauren; daughter of the late Cornelius and Esther (nee Wrege) Miller; sister of Barbara Kulju, David (Mary) and Timothy Miller; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A 1963 graduate of North Tonawanda H.S., Kathleen worked 41 years in the offices of Columbus McKinnon. Kathleen was a lifelong devout Catholic. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church before its closure in 2008 and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church since that time. She loved to volunteer her time at church ministries and functions. She loved traveling, football and above all spending time with her family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 13th, from 4-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM, Friday, January 14th, in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Ave., in North Tonawanda. Everyone is welcome to attend. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Kathleen may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Pt. Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.