Krystyna MICHALISZYN
Michaliszyn - Krystyna
(nee Pekarnik)
November 5, 2020; beloved wife of Jerzy; devoted mother of Ian Michaliszyn; dear daughter of the late Jozef and Leokadia Pekarnik; Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton Street (Corner South Ogden) Monday, at 10:15 AM and at Corpus Christi Church at 11 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery (Grand Island, NY). Visitation Sunday, from 4-8 PM. A Rosary Service will take place Sunday, at 5 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.
