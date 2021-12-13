Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
MAJEWSKI - Leo P. Age 80, of Orchard Park, NY, December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Nancy Majewski (nee Gorman); devoted father of Michael P. Majewski and Maureen (Nathaniel) Johnson; cherished grandfather of Alexander and Norah Johnson; loving son of the late Paul and Helen Majewski; dearest brother of the late John Majewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, December 15th, from 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 16th, at 10 AM at St. Bernadette R.C. Church, Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Bernadette Church. Face masks are required per the NYS health mandate. Leo proudly served his country in the US Army from 1963-1965.
Dear Nancy, Maureen, Michael & families, We were so saddened to hear the news of Lee´s passing. Our sincere sympathies & prayers are with all of you at this difficult time.
Bonnie & Peter Ralyea
Other
December 13, 2021
Nancy and family I´m sorry to hear about Leo he was a great friend to me and my dad we would help us when we needed someone to take us places or even when he took me to a buffalo bills game or when he did my taxes for me thank you god bless bill gates
Bill gates
December 13, 2021
Dear Nancy and family, our deepest sympathy to all of you at this difficult time! Remembering Leo's smile and his faithfulness. Prayers rising! He is at peace! The Blessed Mother of Medjugorje said more souls go to heaven at Christmas than any other time of the year!