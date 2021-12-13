MAJEWSKI - Leo P.

Age 80, of Orchard Park, NY, December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Nancy Majewski (nee Gorman); devoted father of Michael P. Majewski and Maureen (Nathaniel) Johnson; cherished grandfather of Alexander and Norah Johnson; loving son of the late Paul and Helen Majewski; dearest brother of the late John Majewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, December 15th, from 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 16th, at 10 AM at St. Bernadette R.C. Church, Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Bernadette Church. Face masks are required per the NYS health mandate. Leo proudly served his country in the US Army from 1963-1965.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.