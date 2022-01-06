Wojcik - Leonard J., Sr.
January 3, 2022, beloved husband of Jacqueline; devoted father of Brian J. Wojcik, Sandra J. (John) Glaub, Leonard J. Wojcik Jr. and Jeffrey S. (Karen) Wojcik; grandfather of eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Arthur (Pat) Wojcik, Celia (late Anthony) Weczka, Betty (Tom) Yeager, Alice (late Bob) Daigler; brother-in-law of Alice Wojcik; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by five brothers and two sisters. Leonard retired from Dresser Industries as an overhead crane operator and was a self-taught auto/diesel mechanic and carpenter. Amongst his favorite titles were that of being called dad, daddy, pops and grandpa. It would not be unusual to see Leonard in his blue jeans and a t-shirt. To honor Leonard, the family requests casual dress for Leonard's viewing and service. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca on Saturday from 12 Noon-3:30 PM, at which time a service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 3:30 PM. Memorials in Leonard's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
. Flowers gratefully declined.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.