Linda A. SCRUGGS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
SCRUGGS - Linda A.
(nee Thompson)
June 9, 2021, age 70. Beloved wife of Richard A. Scruggs; loving mother of Jeffrey J. (Tami), Nathan R. and Robert W. Scruggs; cherished grandmother of Allison, Jeffrey, Lacey, Samantha and Sara; dear sister of Patrick Thompson, Sandra (Brian) Viglietti, Michael, William and the late Walter Thompson, Jr.; caring sister-in-law of David (Patricia) Scruggs and Kathleen (Richard) Full; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff...So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in our prayers.
Ed & Sue Crstsenberg
Family
June 11, 2021
