SCRUGGS - Linda A.
(nee Thompson)
June 9, 2021, age 70. Beloved wife of Richard A. Scruggs; loving mother of Jeffrey J. (Tami), Nathan R. and Robert W. Scruggs; cherished grandmother of Allison, Jeffrey, Lacey, Samantha and Sara; dear sister of Patrick Thompson, Sandra (Brian) Viglietti, Michael, William and the late Walter Thompson, Jr.; caring sister-in-law of David (Patricia) Scruggs and Kathleen (Richard) Full; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.