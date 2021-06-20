KERWIN MUELLER - Lorraine "Lorrie"
Died peacefully April 25, 2021, at the age of 93 in Surprise, AZ. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Kerwin who passed away in 1984; loving mother of Kevin of Santa Rosa CA, Karen Lachky (Joe) of Surprise, AZ, Kris Partain (Nathan) of League City, TX, Kathleen Dunderdale (Ian) of Houston, TX, and Keith (Kristen) of Plano, TX; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her second husband Walter Mueller in 2011. Lorrie was born on May 21, 1927 in Buffalo, NY, the youngest daughter of Joseph and Michaeline (nee Mietus) Pelczynski. The family name was shortened to Pelson. Lorrie graduated from Pine Hill High School and from NY State College for Teachers in Buffalo NY. She taught in Buffalo suburban grade schools. She served on the board of directors of the Home School Association of the Diocese of Buffalo and on the parish council of Christ the King Church in Snyder, NY. Moving to Ashland, KY, in 1970 with her family, Lorrie was on the board of the Paramount Arts Association, bringing the Cincinnati Symphony to small cities in Kentucky. She was also active in community theater, appearing in several plays. Moving to Orange, TX, in 1976, she served as membership director of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce for 12 years. She was active in the American Association of University Women and held several offices in that organization. She also co-chaired the Miss Orange pageant for several years. She was a member of the Sunset Grove Country Club. Moving to Libertyville, IL in 1988, she was active in Welcome Wagon, book discussion groups, and several bridge clubs. She was a member of Libertyville Tennis and Fitness Club and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She moved to Surprise, AZ in 2020 to an assisted living facility near her daughter Karen until her passing. Lorrie's lifelong passion was nurturing and cherishing her loving family. She always had a sunny disposition. She radiated optimism and beauty throughout her life. Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Liturgy celebrating her life on Monday, June 28, at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church in Snyder, NY. Burial to follow at nearby Mt. Calvary Cemetery followed by a celebration luncheon. Donations in her honor may be made to your favorite charity
. Arrangement by The Dietrich Funeral Homes, Inc. Online condolences and memories shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.