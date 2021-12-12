HAREMSKI - Louis J. (Ludwig)
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on December 10, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Dorothy (Petko) Haremski; dear father of Louis A. (Marie Radwan), Audrey and Alyce (Edward) Bialek; loving grandfather of Elise and Edmund Haremski, Alexander and Walter Hubbard and Andrea (William) Krause and Jennifer Bialek and two great-grandchildren, Robbie and Heather Krause; son of the late Anna (Zamborski) and Lawrence Haremski; predeceased by sisters, Stephanie (John) Korkuc and Mary (John) Pawlik and a brother Stanley. Louis was a veteran of WWII and retired from the US Postal Service. He was a lifelong gardener and resourceful do it yourself homeowner.Dorothy and Lou served as Eucharistic Ministers at St. John's Church. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.