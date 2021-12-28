Talked on the phone today to my Mom, Diane Guarino, she shared the notice in the Buffalo News paper with me. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Memories of the Club Ladies and the Club Picnic every summer on the farm are a true testament to the bond the Club Family has. I know if Mom could have been able to visit Lucy she would have.

Donna Guarino Gerould Other January 3, 2022