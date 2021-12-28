MISSERT - Lucy L.
(nee DePalma)
December 17, 2021. Beloved wife of Raymond F. Missert; loving mother of Joseph (Tammie), Robert (Casey), Mary, Michael, Anne (David) Gaulin, Kathryn, and Ellen Missert; loving grandmother of Matthew and Lauren Missert, Andrew, Daniel and LucyMarie Gaulin, Alexander and Nicholas Missert; loving sister of the late Anthony (Shirley) DePalma and Rosemarie (Irving) Sibley; sister in-law of Mary Ann (late Edward) Mahaney; Lucy is also survived by many loving relatives and friends, including "The Club". Family and friends may call Wednesday from 3-8 PM, at The DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Thursday, 12 Noon St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Please assemble at church. Facial covering and social distancing protocol will be observed. Condolences may be made online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.