MISSERT - Lucy L.
(nee DePalma)
December 17, 2021. Beloved wife of Raymond F. Missert; loving mother of Joseph (Tammie), Robert (Casey), Mary, Michael, Anne (David) Gaulin, Kathryn, and Ellen Missert; loving grandmother of Matthew and Lauren Missert, Andrew, Daniel and LucyMarie Gaulin, Alexander and Nicholas Missert; loving sister of the late Anthony (Shirley) DePalma and Rosemarie (Irving) Sibley; sister in-law of Mary Ann (late Edward) Mahaney; Lucy is also survived by many loving relatives and friends, including "The Club". Family and friends may call Wednesday from 3-8 PM, at The DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Thursday, 12 Noon St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Please assemble at church. Facial covering and social distancing protocol will be observed. Condolences may be made online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart was sad to hear of Mrs. Missert passing. I grew up next to this soft spoken,devoted to her family,strong christian woman. To her children,Joe,Bobby,Mike,Mary,Ellen,Kathryn she is your angel with a name watching over you and her grandchildren. How blessed you are.
Judi Grosso
January 18, 2022
Talked on the phone today to my Mom, Diane Guarino, she shared the notice in the Buffalo News paper with me. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Memories of the Club Ladies and the Club Picnic every summer on the farm are a true testament to the bond the Club Family has. I know if Mom could have been able to visit Lucy she would have.
Donna Guarino Gerould
Other
January 3, 2022
Ray and Family, so sorry for your loss of Lucy..I'll always remember her beautiful smile and her loving spirit..how blessed we are to have know a very special lady..Our love and deepest sympathy.
Theresa and Ron Ferella
December 31, 2021
Ellen and Mike - My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Bernie Szymanski
December 30, 2021
Kathy I am very sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family at this difficult time.
Linda Sacco
Other
December 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. It is an irreparable loss. Our thought and prayers to all of you at this difficult period.
Ravi, Usha, Anupam and Ankit Pandey
December 30, 2021
Dear Ray - You may not remember me, the Calspan librarian from 1988-2004. I am so sorry about the loss of Lucy after many years of togetherness. May loving family and friends offer some comfort.
Sue Doughtie
Work
December 29, 2021
To Ellen, (and all the Missert´s), I am sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. She was such a genuinely good and caring person, and my Mom always enjoyed getting together to chat about the parish and our families. Thoughts and prayers to all of you at this difficult time. John and Amy (and all the Flanagan´s)
John Flanagan
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss Mike. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jack Kaczmarski
School
December 28, 2021
Of all the mothers of all the friends, Lucy was one of the kindest and gentlest I've ever known. So happy for our parents' lasting friendship, and happy memories of get togethers as kids.
Ken Wallmeyer
Friend
December 28, 2021
Your mom was an amazing, loving lady who opened her heart always to my family.She and your dad were the pulse of Burke Drive. May she rest peacefully. Love, Barbara Jo & Jeff
Barbara Jo & Jeff Lindner
December 28, 2021
